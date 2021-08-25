Police: Pedestrian, 27, Struck Crossing Busy Downtown Englewood Street

A 27-year-old Dumont woman was struck by a sedan when she crossed in the middle of a busy Englewood street in the dark, authorities said.

The victim "walked into the roadway, midblock, not in a crosswalk, and was struck" by an Acura TL on West Palisade Avenue near Nathaniel Place shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Capt. Matthew de la Rosa said.

Englewood police and paramedics from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center responded, de la Rosa said Wednesday.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for her injuries before being released.

No charges were filed or summonses were issued against the pedestrian or the 31-year-old driver from Englewood, de la Rosa said.

Video of the entire incident was part of an ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Nathan S. Small, who said he "sat with her and held her hand in the middle of the street until the police and ambulance arrived," blamed the incident on speeding cars and said there "should be crossing pedestrian cones so cars must stop to let people walk on Palisade Avenue."

