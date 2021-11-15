Police: Passaic Man Stabs Mom, Barricades Himself In Garden Apartment

A 35-year-old Passaic garden apartment resident stabbed his mother in the stomach and then briefly held police at bay before surrendering Monday, authorities said.

Devon Rodriguez was taken, in custody, to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center for a psychological evaluation shortly before 9:30 a.m., barely 90 minutes after the standoff began on Linden Street near Broadway, Deputy Police Chief Jonathan Schaer said.

His mother was taken to St. Mary's General Hospital in Passaic with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Rodriguez could face attempted murder charges -- and, at the very least, aggravated assault and weapons offenses -- in connection with the standoff, which brought city police, firefighters and the police Emergency Response Team.

St. Clare's EMS also responded.

PHOTO: Ron Bombaro (tornadochaser66 on YouTube)

