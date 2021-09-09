Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Police: Out-Of-State Dealer Caught At Mom's Paterson Apartment With Guns, Mags, Ammo, Drugs

Jerry DeMarco
Artavius Howard
Artavius Howard Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

An out-of-state man who was selling drugs outside his mother's Paterson apartment was nabbed with two handguns, high-capacity magazines, hollow-point bullets and 60 heroin folds, authorities said.

Artavius Howard, 22, of Little Rock had been free pending trial last month following an arrest out of Mercer County when city detectives watched him sell to walk-up buyers outside a Governor Street building, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Howard tried to run as they moved in, but he was quickly captured carrying the heroin bags and $680 in proceeds, Speziale said.

Detectives returned to his mother's apartment, where they found two Glocks -- one a 9mm and the other .380-calber -- along with three illegal magazines and ammo, the director said.

Howard remained held Thursday in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on various drug and weapons charges.

