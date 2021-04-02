Police: Officer, Knife-Wielding Suspect Both Dead After Car Rams U.S. Capitol Barricade

An officer was dead, as was a driver who rammed a vehicle into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol building and got out with a knife, authorities in Washington, D.C. said Friday.

Another Capitol Police officer was hospitalized after being stabbed during the encounter – which sent the Capitol into lockdown -- shortly before 1:30 p.m., Acting Chief of Police Yogananda Pittman said.

There was no further danger after the incident, he said.

Surveillance video shows the driver emerging after the crash and attacking the two officers, stabbing one of them, at a north barricade vehicle access point on Constitution Avenue, Pittman said.

Police then shot him, the chief said.

The incident occurred about 100 yards from the entrance to the Senate side of the capitol, at a security checkpoint ordinarily used by senators and staff. Nearly all are away on break, however.

The as-yet unidentified driver wasn't on the department's radar, Pittman said, adding that the incident “does not appear to be terrorism related” or connected to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building, Pittman noted.

The officers and suspect were brought to a hospital before the pronouncements for two were made, he said.

The deceased U.S. Capitol officer won't be identified until proper notifications are made, the chief noted.

It becomes the seventh line-of-duty death in the history of U.S. Capitol Police, who also lost one of their own in the January insurrection, as well as two others who died by suicide following the attack.

“I just ask that the public continue to keep U.S. Capitol Police and their families in your prayers,” Pittman said. “This has been an extremely difficult time for U.S. Capitol Police after the events of Jan. 6 and now the events that have occurred here today.”

Although authorities had erected a tall perimeter fence and restricted traffic around the Capitol, some of the security measures had been eased since President Biden took office.

