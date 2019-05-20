Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Police Officer Ejected From Motorcycle On PIP In Alpine

Cecilia Levine
Mark Acker is a motorcycle officer with the South Nyack Police Department.
Mark Acker is a motorcycle officer with the South Nyack Police Department. Photo Credit: Mark Acker FACEBOOK

A New York police officer on his way to help a massive bike race was taken to the hospital after being ejected from his motorcycle in Alpine.

Mark Acker, 59, of the South Nyack Police Department, landed on the center median of the southbound side of the Palisades Interstate Parkway near his overturned motorcycle around 6:20 a.m. Sunday, PIP police said.

Acker, a motorcycle officer from Rockland County, was assigned to assist with the Gran Fondo Bicycle Race.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with unknown injuries. The crash was under investigation as of Monday.

Acker attended Saddle River Day School, according to his Facebook page.

