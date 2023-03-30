Police Officer Dies By Suicide At Hackensack University Medical Center

A decorated and admired police officer from Maywood died by suicide overnight at Hackensack University Medical Center, multiple sources confirmed.

The officer, who was in his late 30s, was in crisis when a supervisor he'd confided in accompanied him to the emergency room around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30, they said.

The officer had gone to get changed in a bathroom when a gunshot was heard, a source with knowledge of the incident said.

The officer was pronounced dead shortly before 3 a.m.

Shock and profound pain spread through Maywood and beyond.

"You won't find a more outstanding guy, one who was willing to do anything for you," a former colleague said. "He was really down to earth.

"He had total respect for everybody, never had a bad word to say about anyone."

Out of respect for the officer, his family and his colleagues, Daily Voice isn't identifying him at this moment. More information may become available on Thursday depending on what authorities say publicly.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

