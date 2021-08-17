Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Judge Jails Passaic Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Three Underage Girls
News

Police: Oakland Man Injured, Charged Playing Chicken With Freight Train

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
New York Susquehanna & Western Railway
New York Susquehanna & Western Railway Photo Credit: Scout4111, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>

A 35-year-old Oakland man injured himself jumping out of the way of a freight train – and then was arrested, authorities said.

The Oakland First Aid Squad treated the man for his injuries after he was nearly struck while with his dog near the Ramapo River shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

The man refused hospitalization, the lieutenant said.

Sgt. Michael Griffin and Officers Edward McDermott, Charles Kelly, and Timothy McDonough found him while responding to several reports of a man struck by a train, Eldridge said. He was charged with defiant trespassing and interference with transportation and given a court date.

Eldridge thanked the New York Susquehanna & Western Railway for its assistance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.