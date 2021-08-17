Police: Oakland Man Injured, Charged Playing Chicken With Freight Train

A 35-year-old Oakland man injured himself jumping out of the way of a freight train – and then was arrested, authorities said.

The Oakland First Aid Squad treated the man for his injuries after he was nearly struck while with his dog near the Ramapo River shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

The man refused hospitalization, the lieutenant said.

Sgt. Michael Griffin and Officers Edward McDermott, Charles Kelly, and Timothy McDonough found him while responding to several reports of a man struck by a train, Eldridge said. He was charged with defiant trespassing and interference with transportation and given a court date.

Eldridge thanked the New York Susquehanna & Western Railway for its assistance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.