Police Nab Trio In Stolen Vehicle Crash Near Willowbrook Mall

A stolen vehicle pursuit ended with the arrests of three suspects after a crash on Route 46 in Wayne.

Two suspects were immediately seized, including a rear-seat passenger who suffered serious injuries in the crash near the Essence Express motel shortly before midnight Sunday, Sept. 4, responders said.

An EMS unit was summoned for the injured passenger. His condition couldn't immediately be determined.

The third suspect was quickly captured after fleeing into a wooded area across from the Willowbrook Mall.

The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Wharton, NJ, in Morris County, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.