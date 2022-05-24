Police Nab Moonachie Mobile Home Burglar Found Sleeping In Resident's Bed

A Moonachie man was seized by borough police after he broke into a mobile home and took a late-afternoon snooze, authorities said.

Sgt. Victor Migliorino and Police Officer Sean Mulligan found Matthew Valent, 61, a short distance from the East Sixth Street trailer in the Vanguard Mobile Home Park off Moonachie Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, Police Chief Richard Behrens said.

A resident reported finding him sleeping in a bedroom there, Behrens said.

Valent tried ducking into a warehouse but was quickly nabbed by Migliorino, the chief said. Detective John Bussanich and Officer Jonathan Surak assisted, he said.

Valent, formerly of Pompton Plains, was charged with burglary and resisting arrest before being released pending a court hearing.

