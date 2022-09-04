Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Shoe Salesman Turned Internist Wrote Himself Bogus Scripts For Years, NJ Authorities Charge
News

Police Nab Burglar Inside Englewood Cliffs Auto Dealership

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Englewood Cliffs police
Englewood Cliffs police Photo Credit: ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS PD

A burglar who’d broken into an Englewood Cliffs auto dealership was captured by borough police with a little help from some friends, authorities said.

Englewood Cliffs officers responding to a burglar alarm at the Sylvan Avenue business shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9 were told by a key holder that an intruder could be seen on surveillance cameras, Detective Lt. Ronald F. Waldt said.

They were quickly joined by fellow officers and their colleagues from the Fort Lee, Englewood and Palisades Interstate Parkway police departments, the lieutenant said.

Kelvin L. Dennis, 26, of Staten Island was found hiding in an equipment delivery room moments later.

He was arrested without incident, charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools and released pending court action.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.