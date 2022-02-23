Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Police: Mugger Bites Man Walking Dog In Englewood

Jerry DeMarco
Andre Hibbert
Andre Hibbert

An Englewood man walking his dog was bitten by a mugger who was later caught while the victim was reporting the incident, authorities said.

The resident said the stranger approached and "engaged him in a conversation about his dog" on West Englewood Avenue and William Street shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, Lt. Fred Pulice said.

When he turned to walk away, he said, the would-be robber "grabbed him from behind and began reaching into his pockets."

The victim told police he fought him off but was bitten on the hand during the scuffle, Pulice said.

By coincidence, the victim was at police headquarters reporting the incident a short time later when a call came in of a disturbance at the 7-Eleven on Tenafly Road.

Responding officers arrested Andre Hibbert, a 37-year-old Jamaican national who lives in Englewood, after he was identified as the morning mugger, the lieutenant said.

Hibbert was charged with strong-arm robbery and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

