Police-Involved Shooting Reported In Englewood

Police responding to a stabbing in Englewood were involved in a shooting, according to multiple sources.

CPR was in progress as a shooting victim was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with a gunshot wound in the chest following the incident on West Englewood Avenue off the corner of Reade Street around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, they said.

A condition couldn't immediately be determined.

At least one and possibly two stabbing victims were also hospitalized in what was described as a domestic violence incident involving a suicidal resident, responders said. Their conditions also couldn't be immediately determined.

Two police officers required hospital attention for trauma, they said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to issue a statement.

