Police: Hackensack Man Chokes, Punches Older Neighbor, Robs Cash, Cellphone

A Hackensack garden apartment tenant choked and punched his 63-year-old neighbor several times while robbing him of cash and his cellphone, authorities said.

Allen D. Humphries, 27, surrendered to city police on Wednesday to face charges of first-degree robbery, as well as aggravated assault, assault and burglary, six days after the mugging, said Capt. Darrin DeWitt, the officer in charge of the department.

Humphries knocked on his neighbor's Second Street door near Clay Street last Thursday night and demanded $20, DeWitt said.

The victim handed him five dollars, and the enraged Humphries pushed his way into the apartment, choked the victim and punched him several times, the captain said.

Then he fled with the man's phone and an additional $54, DeWitt said.

The victim was treated for his injuries at Hackensack University Medical Center. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Humphries remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.