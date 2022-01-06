Police: Glen Rock Teens Confront Mid-Afternoon Home Burglars

SEE ANYTHING? Two Glen Rock teens were asleep early Wednesday afternoon when they heard a noise and found two burglars in their home, authorities said.

The intruders bolted out a back door after they were discovered in the home off Harristown Road around 2 p.m., Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Police converged on the neighborhood and checked the nearby railroad tracks.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

ANYONE who might have seen something, or has home security video that could be helpful, is asked to contact Glen Rock police: (201) 652-3800.

