Police: Gas Leak Alarm Leads To Discovery Of Underage Drinking Party In Wyckoff

A gas-leak alarm brought Wyckoff police to what turned out to be an underage drinking party, authorities said.

Firefighters joined Sgt. Kevin Pinches and Officers James Bakelaar and Kaitlyn Maglione at the Howard Street home, where they “observed what they believed to be underaged [people] consuming alcoholic beverages in the garage,” Lt. Joseph Soto said.

There were about 40 of them, he said.

Police contacted the 51-year-old homeowner, who said she didn’t know why the alarm was activated, Soto said.

They issued summonses, to be heard in Municipal Court, charging her with “purposely or knowingly serving alcohol to underaged persons” and “making property available for the purpose of alcoholic beverage consumption by underaged persons,” Soto said.

