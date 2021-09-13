Police: Garfield Man Stabbed Over Lodi Parking Dispute

An argument over parking left a 23-year-old Garfield man stabbed in Lodi, authorities said.

The victim sustained injuries that weren't considered life-threatening when he was stabbed in the wrist, back and armpit on John Street, off eastbound Route 46, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Capt. Robert Salerno said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, the captain said Monday.

"It was some type of dispute over parked cars," he said.

Detectives were concluding their investigation, Salerno said.

