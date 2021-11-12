Police: Fugitive Wanted For Shooting Pregnant Woman Captured After Carjacking, Crash In Bogota

GOTCHA! A New York City fugitive wanted for shooting his pregnant girlfriend was captured by Bergen County sheriff's officers after he carjacked an SUV at gunpoint from a 72-year-old driver outside a 7-Eleven in Bogota, authorities confirmed Friday.

Ex-con Dennis Fredericks, 28, of the Bronx was on the run after shooting the woman in the neck during an argument in a Lower East Side apartment around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, the NYPD said.

The elderly Bogota driver was sitting in his Toyota Highlander in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on Palisades Avenue when Fredericks approached him around 11:30 p.m., borough Police Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

Fredericks -- also known as Dennis Applewhite -- ordered the man out of his Toyota Highlander at gunpoint, then fled in the vehicle as borough police responded, Cole told Daily Voice.

Bergen County sheriff's officers began chasing the SUV on River Street moments later.

The Highlander crashed into multiple vehicles, after which Fredericks bailed out and tried to flee on foot, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said.

He fought with his pursuers before they subdued Fredericks and took him into custody, the sheriff told Daily Voice. None of his officers was injured, Cureton said.

Fredericks, however, required treatment at Hackensack University Medical Center, he said.

He remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Fredericks is charged in Bergen County with carjacking, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, obstruction, weapons possession and being a fugitive from justice. He is expected to face extradition proceedings on attempted murder and weapons charges, among other offenses, in Manhattan.

Fredericks was sentenced to three years in prison in 2014 on a conspiracy conviction stemming from a gun arrest, records show. He was supposed to be on parole until 2023 when Thursday night's incident occurred.

City police said Fredericks shot his girlfriend at the Vladeck Houses -- a cluster of six-story brick public housing apartment buildings -- right off the FDR Drive between the Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges.

The victim -- who has a son with Fredericks -- was rushed to nearby New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where she reportedly remained in critical condition on Friday.

The condition of her unborn child couldn't immediately be determined.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.