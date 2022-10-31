Police Forced To Put Deer Down After Crash In Glen Rock, It's Season For Drivers To Beware

The risk posed by deer in densely populated areas this particular time of year was tragically illustrated when one had to be put down in Glen Rock after being struck by a car.

The driver was treated by an EMT from the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps for a minor hand injury after the deer smashed the windshield of a Hyundai Elantra on Maple Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 30.

A Glen Rock police officer had to put the deer down using a small-caliber rifle.

A tow truck removed the sedan. Animal control officers tended to the deer.

Deer are particularly active and tend to cover more territory than usual this time of year, with their mating rut beginning right around this week.

They don't pay attention to traffic, so it's important that drivers watch out for them over the next several weeks.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and wrote most of this article.

