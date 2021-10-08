Police: Female Paterson Dealer Busted With 3,872 Heroin Folds, Crack, $4,647 In Drug Money

They walked up and drove by at all hours to buy drugs outside a Paterson home just up the street from a child care center, authorities said.

Responding to complaints, city narcotics detectives nabbed Hopper Street resident Valerie A. Thomas, 57, while seizing 3,872 heron folds, 17 baggies of crack cocaine, and $4,647 in drug money, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Hopper lives in the first-floor apartment of the home where Speziale said she plied her illegal trade. Detectives watched awhile before obtaining search and arrest warrants, he said.

Thomas was charged with a host of drug-related counts and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a detention hearing.

A 52-year-old city man also was arrested, and later released, after buying two folds from her, Speziale said.

