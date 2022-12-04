Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: What We Know About Brooklyn Subway Shooting So Far (VIDEO)
News

Police: Fairview Pedestrian Struck By PalPark Driver's Pickup Suffers Massive Head Injury

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Fairview victim was crossing Cliff Street at left when the pickup turned in that direction from 9th Street.
The Fairview victim was crossing Cliff Street at left when the pickup turned in that direction from 9th Street. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A Fairview man was clinging to life after being struck by a pickup truck while crossing a borough street, authorities said.

The 47-year-old victim needed surgery to relieve pressure from a massive head injury following the 9 p.m. crash Sunday, April 10, Fairview Police Detective Lt. Michael Martic said.

He was in the crosswalk heading across Cliff Street when the 32-year-old Palisades Park driver of a 2005 Toyota Tacoma made a left from 9th Street to head east and hit him, Martic said.

The unconscious victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with massive brain bleed, he said.

The driver, meanwhile, received a trio of summonses, including one for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.