Police: Fairview Pedestrian Struck By PalPark Driver's Pickup Suffers Massive Head Injury

A Fairview man was clinging to life after being struck by a pickup truck while crossing a borough street, authorities said.

The 47-year-old victim needed surgery to relieve pressure from a massive head injury following the 9 p.m. crash Sunday, April 10, Fairview Police Detective Lt. Michael Martic said.

He was in the crosswalk heading across Cliff Street when the 32-year-old Palisades Park driver of a 2005 Toyota Tacoma made a left from 9th Street to head east and hit him, Martic said.

The unconscious victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with massive brain bleed, he said.

The driver, meanwhile, received a trio of summonses, including one for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

