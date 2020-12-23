Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Paterson Man, 19, Shot In Head Critical
News

Police: Ex-Employee Busted After Burglarizing Bergen Restaurant 5 Times

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Oakland police
Oakland police Photo Credit: Oakland PD

A former employee broke into an Oakland restaurant five times and stole $20,000, said police who arrested him.

Artan Reci, 33, of Riverdale "entered the restaurant during the overnight hours on several occasions over the course of several weeks," Police Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

The owners called police after reviewing surveillance video of the thefts, Eldridge said.

Detectives then set up surveillance at the restaurant and caught Reci, he said.

They charged him with five counts each of burglary and theft and sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

Hours later, a judge in Hackensack released Reci pending further court action, records show.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.