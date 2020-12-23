Police: Ex-Employee Busted After Burglarizing Bergen Restaurant 5 Times

A former employee broke into an Oakland restaurant five times and stole $20,000, said police who arrested him.

Artan Reci, 33, of Riverdale "entered the restaurant during the overnight hours on several occasions over the course of several weeks," Police Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

The owners called police after reviewing surveillance video of the thefts, Eldridge said.

Detectives then set up surveillance at the restaurant and caught Reci, he said.

They charged him with five counts each of burglary and theft and sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

Hours later, a judge in Hackensack released Reci pending further court action, records show.

