Police: Ex-Con Wanted In Wayne Burglary String Leads 'Tireless' Chase Before Capture

An ex-con who’s spent several years in prison led Wayne police first on a car chase – at one point blowing out a tire and riding on a rim – and then through several backyards before they captured him in Haledon.

Officers Michael Sweeney and Spencer Schoonmaker were on the lookout near the corner of Ratzer and Valley roads after Detective Michael Polifrone identified William Green, 49 of Paterson as the suspect in a string of recent home burglaries, Capt. Daniel Daly said.

Green, who has an extensive criminal history, was released from state prison a year ago this month after serving three years for armed burglary, records show.

He’d previously served another three years, from 2013 to 2016, for burglary and gun possession.

Sweeney and Schoonmaker were passed Wednesday afternoon by an Acura MDX driven by Green that had a broken vent window and an obviously fictitious temporary license plate, Daly said.

They tried to pull him over, but Green hit the gas, leading a pursuit into Haledon, the captain said.

The SUV struck a curb and blew a tire at the corner of Belmont and Haledon avenues, but Green kept going, driving on the rim, he said.

He eventually bailed out on Kossuth Avenue and ducked into some backyards, Daly said.

Wayne police were joined by their colleagues from Haledon, Prospect Park, William Paterson University and the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office in establishing a perimeter.

Residents later directed officers to a nearby backyard, where they found Green hiding under a tarp.

Soon after Green’s arrest, a resident of Wayne’s Valley section found their home burglarized. Green was carrying the proceeds when he was captured, Daly said.

Green, who also had an outstanding Passaic County warrant, was sent to the county jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

He’s charged with two counts of burglary, resisting arrest, eluding, obstruction and possession of burglary tools.

Green is suspected in several other burglaries, as well, Daly said.

He asked that anyone with information that could help the investigation call the Wayne Police Detective Bureau: (973) 633-3530.

