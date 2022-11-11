Police: Ex-Con, 73, From Hudson Jailed For Assaulting Bergen Group Home Resident With Cane

A 73-year-old Hudson County woman with a lengthy criminal history whacked a resident at a Bergen County home for people with disabilities with a wooden cane during a fight that got physical, authorities charged.

Frieda McPherson of Jersey City has had dozens of charges brought against her over nearly three decades for shoplifting, drug possession and aggravated assault -- on both civilians and police -- among other offenses, according to court records.

She’s also received a host of repeated traffic summonses over the years, the records show.

Franklin Lakes police officers responding to a fight in progress at McCoy Place this past Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8, found a 58-year-old female resident who’d been struck with the cane by McPherson, Capt. Mark McCombs said.

The victim sustained minor injuries and refused hospitalization, he said.

McPherson, who records show has several charges pending out of Hackensack and Teaneck, was taken into custody.

Franklin Lakes police charged her with aggravated assault and hindering arrest following an investigation by Sgt. Michael Pellegrino and Officers Christopher O’Brien and Nicolas Foschini, the captain said. They then sent her to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge ordered McPherson’s release, with conditions, less than 24 hours later, records show.

