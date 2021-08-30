Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Breaking News: Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Bus In Tenafly
News

Police: Enraged Fairview Mom Restrained From Attacking Homeless Man Who Fondled Daughter, 13

Jerry DeMarco
Mario Camey
Mario Camey Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A furious mom had to be restrained after she went after a homeless man who Fairview police said fondled her 13-year-old daughter on the street.

The pair were walking past a restaurant on Anderson Avenue near Walker Street when Mario Camey “cupped” the girl’s butt around 10 a.m. Saturday, Police Chief Martin Kahn said.

The mother confronted the 45-year-old Guatemalan national, who laughed and said her daughter was “very pretty,” the chief said.

A bystander jumped in and separated them, then told the 5-foot-2-inch, 130-pound Camey to go into the restaurant, after the mother tried to get at him, Kahn said.

Officers arrived within minutes and took Camey into custody. They discovered two outstanding warrants out of North Bergen – one from 2004 and the other from 2009, records show.

Camey remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending an initial hearing on charges of criminal sexual contact.

