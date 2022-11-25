Police: DWI Driver Plows Into Elmwood Park Garages, Garden Apartments Temporarily Evacuated

A portion of an Elmwood Park garden apartment complex was temporarily evacuated after a vehicle driven by a drunk motorist slammed into a row of garages Friday afternoon.

The 2013 BMW wagon slammed into the garages at the Elmwood Terrace Apartments, causing substantial front-end damage to the vehicle as well as damage to the garages, shortly after 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Sean B. Harrow, 49, of Union Township, "provided different accounts as to how the accident occurred and whether he was operating the vehicle or not," the chief said.

Witnesses, however, told police that he was driving. A garbage truck was also involved in the crash, they said.

Harrow failed a field test and was arrested for DWI, Foligno said. He also received several traffic summonses before being released to a responsible adult while his vehicle was temporarily impounded.

Meanwhile, members of the Elmwood Park Ambulance Corps took a passenger from Iselin to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that Foligno said were considered minor.

Responders also included borough police and firefighters, Paterson firefighters who shored up the row of garages with help from property managers, and an Elmwood Park building inspector who later deemed the building temporarily safe, allowing residents to return, the chief said.

Police cordoned off the garage area, with access restricted, until property managers could get a contractor on site to make the necessary repairs, Foligno said.

