Police: Drunken NJ TRANSIT Passenger Hospitalized After Furious Fight

A drunk and disorderly bus passenger was arrested after he assaulted Hasbrouck Heights police officers who responded to the driver's call for help, authorities said.

The NJ TRANSIT driver stopped the bus at Baldwin Avenue and Boulevard after Eloy Ulloa, 39, of Clifton became persistently disruptive around noontime Saturday, Dec. 3, Police Sgt. John Behr said.

Ulloa assaulted Officer Joseph Olivo and tried to flee but was immediately tackled by the officer on the front lawn of a nearby home, Behr said.

Ulloa kept trying to punch and kick Olivo, Officer Joseph Armeli and Sgt. James Loos, the sergeant said.

He then tried to kick the side of the police car while handcuffed, resisting attempts to get him into the back seat, Behr said.

Ulloa eventually was sent to the hospital for detoxification, under New Jersey’s Alcohol Treatment and Rehabilitation Act (ATRA), before being released on court summonses.

He's charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and obstruction.

Mutual aid being sent by Wood-Ridge and Moonachie following the initial call was cancelled en route, Behr noted.

