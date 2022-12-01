Police: Driver Freed After Speeding SUV Snaps Tenafly Utility Pole

A speeding SUV snapped a utility pole, downing power lines, before dawn Wednesday in Tenafly.

The 24-year-old Hasbrouck Heights driver was extricated from the 2017 GMC Acadia after it became entangled in downed lines on Riveredge Road -- near borough police headquarters -- at 2:20 a.m., Police Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

He was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the captain said.

The vehicle, meanwhile, remained at the scene late into the morning as PSE&G worked to untangle the lines and install a new pole, he said.

Members of the Tenafly Volunteer Fire Department and Tenafly Volunteer Ambulance Corps assisted, deMoncada said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the Acadia was speeding east on Riveredge Road when it crossed over the double-yellow lines and through the westbound lanes before hitting the curb, a concrete wall and, ultimately, the pole, the captain said.

The vehicle came to rest just west of Tenafly Road, he said.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the Tenafly Police Traffic Bureau: (201) 568-5100.

Summonses and/or charges were pending the results of the investigation.

