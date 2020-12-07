Police: Demarest College Student Vandalized NJ Town's Christmas Display

A pair of Rowan University students were charged with vandalizing a South Jersey town's Christmas display and a local parking garage last week, totaling nearly $6,000 in damage and repairs, authorities said.

Matthew Lubicky, 19, of Delran, and William Fowler, 19, of Demarest, were charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief in connection with the Dec. 4 Glassboro incident, police said.

Fowler was also charged with resisting arrest.

Police responded to Glassboro Town Square where witnesses said a man was seen climbing the Christmas tree, removed the star at the top and then fled on foot, authorities said.

A section of lights near the top of the tree was disconnected, multiple lights throughout the tree that were no longer illuminated, and there were several branches removed from the tree, police said.

A large Santa hat decoration in Town Square had also been knocked over, and the support frame was damaged, police aid.

Witnesses in the park shared a video taken on the phone to assist with the police investigation. The footage helped local and university police identify Fowler and Lubicky as suspects.

Surveillance from the Mick Drive parking garage showed Fowler and Lubicky tried to pull down two bicycles locked to a wall mount, and then Fowler tried kicking the rear bumper of a parked car, causing damage, authorities said.

The total cost of damages and additional cost of labor to repair the Town Hall decorations is estimated at nearly $6,000, police said.

