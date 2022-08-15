Police Chase Ends In GWB Crash, Three Suspected Newark, Belleville Gas Station Robbers In Cuffs

A high-speed police chase from Newark ended with a crash on the George Washington Bridge and the arrests of three suspects wanted for the gunpoint robberies of two gas stations, authorities said.

Newark police pursued the suspects -- who were wanted for holding up pump jockeys in the Brick City and Belleville -- more than 15 miles to the lower level of the eastbound GWB, where the crash occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, responders said.

Port Authority police seized one of the suspects and Newark police nabbed the other two, the authority's Rudy King said.

There were no injuries reported, King said.

Both gas station robberies occurred a short time earlier, responders said.

One was at a Millenium station at Verona and Mount Prospect avenues in Newark, authorities said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

