Police: Car Thief Drives Wrong Way On Route 3

A car thief drove the wrong way on Route 3 before police caught him in Lyndhurst, authorities said.

East Rutherford police broke off a pursuit when Christian Diaz, 34, Newark drove the Ford SUV west in the eastbound lanes of Route 3 just after midnight Saturday.

Hearing their alert, Lyndhurst Sgt. Richard Jasinski began chasing the vehicle after Diaz drove the wrong way through the highway entrance, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

The pursuit continued at high speed through the township, with Diaz ignoring lights and signs, Auteri said.

Officer Matthew Dudek and Anthony Giaquinto joined the pursuit and helped stop Diaz at the intersection of Riverside and Fern avenues, the lieutenant said.

Diaz told police he fled because “he was scared after taking the vehicle without permission,” Auteri said.

The owner later confirmed knowing Diaz but not giving him permission to take the SUV, he said.

Diaz was charged with unlawful taking of a means of conveyance, eluding and resisting arrest. Police also gave him several traffic summonses before releasing Diaz pending court action.

