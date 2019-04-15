Contact Us
Police: 6 People Displaced In Rutherford House Fire Ignited By Lightning (VIDEO)

Cecilia Levine
A Rutherford family of six was displaced in an early-morning house fire caused by lightning, authorities said. Video Credit: Demonracer2

A Rutherford police officer was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation after the Ridge Road fire broke out at 4:31 a.m., Sgt. Kevin Scannell said.

Fire companies from Rutherford, East Rutherford, Wallington, Lyndhurst, North Arlingon, Carlstadt and Secaucus responded.

Firefighters were still at the scene as of 9:15 a.m., police said.

For more fire-related video, go to: Demonracer2 (YouTube)

