Police: 12-Year-Old Boy Struck, Killed By Bergen Sheriff's SUV On Route 208 In Fair Lawn

A 12-year-old boy was fatally struck by a Bergen County Sheriff's Officer on Route 208 in Fair Lawn Sunday night, authorities said.

The boy was walking with his brother and two friends when he or she was hit at 9:08 p.m., Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The front end of the sheriff's SUV was heavily damaged. The officer's condition could not immediately be verified.

All lanes were closed at Maple Avenue in Fair Lawn for further investigation.

The victim's identity had not been released as of 11:50 p.m.

Below photos by Boyd A. Loving

Bergen County Sheriff

At the scene.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.

