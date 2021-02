A plow truck sent a utility pole crashing into the balcony of a Route 46 garden apartment complex Monday afternoon.

A small fire was quickly doused during the mishap, which occurred around 12:30 p.m. as the truck was clearing the parking lot at the Lodi Court Apartments, witnesses said.

No injuries were reported.

A PSE&G crew was summoned. Lodi police and firefighters also responded.

