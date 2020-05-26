Point Pleasant Beach Reopening Friday Without Rides, Games, Amusements Or Dine-In

Point Pleasant Beach's boardwalk and northern beaches will reopen this Friday, but not the rides, games or amusements, authorities announced Tuesday.

Restaurants will have only takeout and the inlet will be open to socially responsible fishing, Mayor Paul Kanitra said.

The mayor said he and other borough officials toured the boardwalk with merchants and their security personnel Tuesday morning "following the success of a very safe Memorial Day weekend."

The group discussed "the logistics needed for social distancing" and "determined that the proper pieces were in place for an opening of our boardwalk and northern beaches" this Friday.

"Opening up corridors only on the boardwalk was ultimately deemed to be counterproductive to public safety," Kanitra said. "Therefore, all barriers will be removed accordingly."

The catch: "Rides, games and amusements remain closed by order of [Gov. Phil Murphy]," the mayor said. "Restaurants will be open for takeout only."

The caveat: "Like every decision we make, these measures are subject to change if the COVID-19 situation does," Kanitra said.

Among other points the mayor made:

"Our police department has taken steps to ensure additional resources in order to handle this in a safe and orderly fashion. They have increased their numbers and will be at full seasonal strength within a few weeks when state training resumes.

"Private businesses will be doing their part by providing social distancing ambassadors along the portions where they service customers. Hand sanitizing stations have been set up at every beach access point and signage will be going up shortly.

"Parking restrictions will be partially scaled back to allow for private and public lots to be opened. This will enable us to ensure everything is functioning safely before completely repealing all parking restrictions on Friday June 5.

"The inlet parking lot will be returned to normal operations effective Wednesday, May 27. Guests must maintain a proper 6-foot distance at all times while fishing or conducting other activities."

"We encourage all guests to take social distancing very seriously and help us create the safest environment on the Jersey Shore," Kanitra said.

