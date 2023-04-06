Plastic Utensils Could Be Banned In NJ If Assemblyman Gets His Way

Single-use plastic utensils may be on the way out in New Jersey.

A new bill proposed by Assemblyman Herb Conaway (D-Burlington) would ban food service businesses from providing single-use plastic utensils and condiments to customers, except upon request.

The bill proposed last month also requires that restaurants provide reusable, washable utensils to customers eating on site.

Eateries that fail to do so would be fined $1,000 for the first offense, $2,500 for the second offense and $5,000 for the third and each subsequent offense.

Fines would go to the Clean Communities Program Fund, which finances litter pickup, removal, education, and enforcement programs in the state. according to bill.

