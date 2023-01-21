Plans For $97M Route 17 Bottleneck Project Revealed

Preliminary plans for the $97 million Route 17 Bottlebeck Project have been released, and county officials are urging the public to weigh in.

A third lane of travel, additional bridges, and improvements to some local streets are among the changes that Bergen County officials hope will relieve some of the congestion along the highway running through Paramus, Rochelle Park and Maywood.

The southern project limit is at the Essex Street interchange in Maywood, and the northern limit is at the driveway for the Garden State Plaza Mall along the southbound side of Route 17.

The general public has until Feb. 4 to comment on the project (which you can do simply by clicking this link). A 20-slide presentation maps out exactly what county officials hope to change, and why.

Roadway improvements along the highway and in Rochelle Park will be funded by a $10 million allocation from the governor's budget before the bottleneck elimination project begins.

Click here for the project fact sheet overview and here to leave a comment.

