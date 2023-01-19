Plane That Left JFK Crashes Near Westchester Airport (DEVELOPING)

A small plane that left JFK Airport crashed near the New York/Connecticut border Thursday evening, Jan. 19.

Air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the single-engine Beechcraft A36 at around 6:15 p.m., less than two miles from the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, according to the FAA.

The pilot had contacted air traffic controllers reporting possible engine issues before contact with the aircraft was lost.

According to the FAA, the plane was traveling from John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens to Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio.

At least two people were on board the six-passenger aircraft, Westchester County Police told ABC 7.

Multiple agencies from New York and Connecticut are now searching the area just north of the Westchester County Airport for the plane's wreckage, including those from Armonk, Port Chester, Purchase, West Harrison, and Rye.

The bulk of the search is focused near Cooney Hill Road in the Armonk/North Castle area, News12 reports.

No signs of the plane had been located as of 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the cause of the crash.

