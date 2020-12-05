PJPants4Ever: Twitter Says Employees Can Work From Home Permanently

Some Twitter employees won’t ever have to return to their offices, even after the coronavirus lockdown ends.

Twitter employees who maintain servers or handle other jobs involving physical labor still must come in, CEO Jack Dorsey wrote in an email to his staff on Tuesday.

Many others can simply continue to work remotely, Dorsey told them.

Twitter is even boosting its employees’ allowance for work-from-home supplies to $1,000.

“If our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen,” Twitter’s Jennifer Christie wrote on the company blog on Tuesday.

“If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it’s safe to return,” she added.

Twitter was one of the first large tech companies – along with Amazon, Google and Microsoft – to encourage its employees to start working from home in early March, before most lockdowns began.

Twitter is “uniquely positioned to…allow folks to work from home given our emphasis on decentralization and supporting a distributed workforce capable of working from anywhere,” Christie wrote. “The past few months have proven we can make that work.”

As for any actual re-openings, “with very few exceptions, offices won’t open before September,” she added. “When we do decide to open offices, it also won’t be a snap back to the way it was before. It will be careful, intentional, office by office and gradual.

“There will also be no business travel before September, with very few exceptions, and no in-person company events for the rest of 2020. We will assess 2021 events later this year,” Christie noted.

#LoveWhereverYouWork

