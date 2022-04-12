Piscataway Zoo That Worried Residents For Decades To Close After 73 Years: Report

A small "animal haven" in Middlesex County is closing after 73 years in operation, NJ Advance Media reported.

The Johnson Park Animal Haven, which was flooded last September by Tropical Storm Ida, will close after a vote by the Middlesex County Board of Commissioners, the outlet said.

Dozens of animals were being relocated to sanctuaries or other zoos, save for about a dozen that will be moved to a new educational facility inside of the park, according to NJ.com.

The news was a long time coming for many community members, who have long worried over the raccoons and foxes, seen pacing in their cages.

