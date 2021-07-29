Pipe Bomb Found Near Bus Stop, Bergen Apartment Complex Evacuated

A River Edge garden apartment complex was partially evacuated Thursday afternoon after a pipe bomb was discovered behind a nearby bus stop, authorities said.

Someone found the black metal pipe with copper pellets inside behind a retaining wall at the Kinderkamack Road bus stop outside the Continental Gardens complex off the corner of Howland Avenue, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton confirmed.

"The incendiary device was placed in a containment vessel by members of the Bomb Squad," Cureton said.

Responders also taped off one of the buildings in the complex. An elderly man taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by ambulance, but it was unclear what relationship, if any, he had to the incident.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Howland Avenue and Colonial Court were temporarily closed.

New Jersey Transit police also responded, along with River Edge police and the borough Office of Emergency Management.

River Edge Police Chief Michael Walker and officers at Continental Gardens, Kinderkamack Road and Howland Avenue. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

At the scene. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.