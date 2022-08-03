Contact Us
Pig Succumbs To Injuries From Fair Lawn Fire

Jerry DeMarco
FLFD Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

A pig had to be euthanized following a pen fire in Fair Lawn, authorities said.

A neighbor doused the flames that broke out behind a Saddle River Road home around 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 7, police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Firefighters arranged for Van Saun Park Zoo personnel to take the pig to the Westwood Regional Veterinary Hospital for treatment, he said.

An animal control officer said Tuesday that the animal had to be euthanized.

The Fair Lawn Fire Prevention Bureau was investigating the cause of the fire.

