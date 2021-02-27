Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Jersey Shore Teacher Accused Of Assaulting Even More Elementary School Students
News

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Garfield Fire Ravages Multi-Family, Mixed-Use Building

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
42 Maple Street, Garfield
42 Maple Street, Garfield Photo Credit: Jon Ryan for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: A firefighter sustained a minor injury during a blaze that ripped through a multi-family, mixed-use Garfield building late Friday into Saturday.

The fire broke out shortly before 11:30 p.m. on the second floor of the three-story Maple Avenue building, which houses the Sud's City laundry on Palisade Avenue. 

It quickly blew through the attic and roof, collapsing a rear portion of the building collapsed soon after.

Utility wires briefly caught fire in the stubborn blaze, which was finally brought under control at 1:49 a.m.

Jeff Stang produced up-close video:

At the scene.

JeffStang Fire Photography

Several photographers supplied intense images (below).

Flames blew out the back.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

A firefighter sustained a minor injury falling down stairs. No other injuries were reported.

The cause wasn't immediately determined.

Aftermath.

Carl Roberts

Mutual responders included firefighters from Elmwood Park, Lodi, Saddle Brook, Teaneck and Wallington.

Flames blew out the rear upper floors.

Jon Ryan for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters had to battle the Maple Avenue blaze in Garfield from the exterior.

Jon Ryan for DAILY VOICE

42 Maple Street, Garfield

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.