PHOTOS/VIDEO: Garfield Fire Ravages Multi-Family, Mixed-Use Building

UPDATE: A firefighter sustained a minor injury during a blaze that ripped through a multi-family, mixed-use Garfield building late Friday into Saturday.
The fire broke out shortly before 11:30 p.m. on the second floor of the three-story Maple Avenue building, which houses the Sud's City laundry on Palisade Avenue.
It quickly blew through the attic and roof, collapsing a rear portion of the building collapsed soon after.
Utility wires briefly caught fire in the stubborn blaze, which was finally brought under control at 1:49 a.m.
Jeff Stang produced up-close video:
Several photographers supplied intense images (below).
A firefighter sustained a minor injury falling down stairs. No other injuries were reported.
The cause wasn't immediately determined.
Mutual responders included firefighters from Elmwood Park, Lodi, Saddle Brook, Teaneck and Wallington.
