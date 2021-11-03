PHOTOS: Sedan Slams Into Tandem Trailer, Topples Light Pole On Busy Road Near Meadowlands

The front end of a tandem tractor-trailer toppled a traffic signal after a sedan slammed into it before dawn Thursday on a major roadway near the Meadowlands, authorities said.

Somehow, neither the 30-year-old Maryland trucker or 27-year-old motorist from Garfield whose Hyundai Sonata knocked over the rig was injured seriously, Police Chief Richard Behrens said.

The Moonachie First Aid and Rescue Squad took both to Hackensack University Medical Center following the crash on Moonachie Road at Moonachie Avenue shortly after 2 a.m., the chief said.

It then took several hours to clear and clean up the area and investigate the incident.

Neither driver sustained life-threatening injuries, the chief said. Moonachie Fire Dept.

Work on the light and station was also necessary.

Also responding were Moonachie firefighters, a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit and Nick’s Towing.

The crash kept the road closed well into the day. Moonachie Fire Dept.

ALL PHOTOS: Moonachie Fire Department

