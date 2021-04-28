Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
PHOTOS: Firefighters Douse Fairview Commercial Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
165 Broad Avenue, Fairview
165 Broad Avenue, Fairview Photo Credit: Werner R. Ennesser for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters doused a Wednesday night blaze in a Fairview commercial printing building.

The two-alarm fire broke out on Broad Avenue across from Sedore Avenue around 7 p.m.

Borough firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames.

Providing mutual aid were their colleagues from Cliffside Park, Edgewater, Fort Lee, Leonia and Palisades Park and Ridgefield.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

No injuries were reported.

Werner Ennesser for DAILY VOICE

PHOTOS by Werner R. Ennesser AND Damien Danis.

At the scene on Broad Avenue in Fairview Wednesday night.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

The fire broke out around 7 p.m.

Werner Ennesser for DAILY VOICE

