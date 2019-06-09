Contact Us
Breaking News: Washington Township Teen Dragged By Car, Nearly Killed, Was Denied Justice, Mom Says
News

PHOTOS: Clifton Dentist's Sexy Summer Display Brings The Heat

Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories
Clifton dentist Wayne Gangi's Playboy bunny-themed Easter display certainly rubbed some people the wrong way. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
But that isn't stopping him from bringing the dolls back for summer fun. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Some are rocking fishnets and bikinis. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
One is even on top of a fountain. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
They've got floaties. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
And they're ready to party. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Clifton dentist Wayne Gangi's Playboy bunny-themed Easter display certainly rubbed some people the wrong way.

But that isn't stopping him from bringing the dolls back for summer fun.

Gangi's Grove Street lawn is sporting a colorful spread of 13 dolls donning sunglasses, floaties, bikinis and more.

Ask the dentist what he's after and he'll tell you: "Giving people a good laugh."

"My intention was never to desecrate Easter," he said Sunday evening while fine-tuning the colorful Christmas lights. "The intent is to drive by, have a good laugh and go throughout your day.

"There's so much tragedy in the world that this is a good opportunity to make people laugh. It's just a temporary distraction."

Gangi hopes to keep the display up until the third or fourth week of June.

Drive by his office at the corner of Grove Street and Robin Hood Road to see for yourself.

