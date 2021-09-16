Photo Progression Shows What Dulce Alavez Could Look Like Now

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an age-progression photo of what New Jersey's Dulce Maria Alavez might look like now.

The rendering was released on Wednesday, Sept. 15, two years after the then-5-year-old disappeared from Bridgeton City Park.

Dulce was playing with her 3-year-old brother, Manuel, when she went missing on Sept. 16, 2019.

Manuel told their mom in a nearby vehicle that her sister had disappeared while they were playing together near a storage building next to the playground.

The NCIC released the rendering of what Dulce might look like as a 7-year-old.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033.

A $75,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

