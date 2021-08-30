PHONY FED: Trenton Woman Charged With Impersonating FBI Agent

She wore an empty gun holster on her hip, told Trenton police “I’m FBI" and said she specialized in cyber security at the bureau’s Philadelphia office, authorities said.

Police believed her at first. Then she pushed it too far, authorities said.

Nealeigh Glasper, 29, of Trenton, now faces charges of impersonating a federal agent.

Glasper was a passenger in a car pulled over for having heavily tinted windows – a violation of state law – in a high-crime area of Trenton, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

She introduced herself as “Special Agent Glasper,” “repeatedly told the officers that she was an FBI special agent” and said claimed to “work cybersecurity in the Philly office,” Honig said.

“Glasper continued to hold herself out as an FBI special agent, stated multiple times that she worked for the federal government, and offered to provide her badge to the officers,” the U.S. attorney said. “The officers issued the driver a motor vehicle citation and the motor vehicle stop concluded.”

Glasper called police after they left, claiming that the officers had taken the driver’s license with them, Honig said.

So they returned.

Glasper told them she was calling her “superior” to report the incident of the misplaced license, Honig said.

The officers, after spotting the empty gun holster, reported the incident to the FBI themselves.

Glasper was charged federally and released by a U.S. District Court judge in Trenton on $25,000 unsecured bond.

Honig credited Newark police and the FBI with the investigation leading to the case being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Super Pitts of her Criminal Division in Trenton.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.