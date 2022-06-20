Philly Ride-Share Driver Busted In Bergen County, 4,650 Heroin Folds Seized

A rideshare driver from Philadelphia was nabbed with 4,650 heroin folds during a Bergen County traffic stop, authorities said.

Marvin Taveras-Taveras, 30, was arrested in Ridgefield Park by Narcotic Task Force detectives who suspected he was transporting bulk amounts of drugs through the area, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Taveras-Taveras had 93 bricks of heroin in the vehicle, Musella said.

The Dominican national was charged with having heroin for sale and sent to the Bergen County Jail following his arrest last Thursday, June 16, the prosecutor said Monday.

A judge ordered him released on Saturday, with conditions, pending further court action.

