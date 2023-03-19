Philly Meteorologist's 'Double Fisting' Joke About NJ Colleague Takes Over The Internet

A Philadelphia newscaster has the internet's attention after making a crass St. Patrick's Day joke about her New Jersey colleague on the air.

ABC-6 Philadelphia meteorologist Karen Rogers held a remote on each hand while finishing her Friday, March 17 forecast, as she made the joke about colleague Jessica Boyington, a Sicklerville native.

"And to another woman who likes to be double-fisted — in a different way, I think," Rogers said.

"She means beer!" Boyington shot back.

A clip of the mishap went viral on Twitter, racking up comments from amused users.

"I gotta watch more weather," one person said.

"Glancing over the fact that she knew exactly what it meant. 😂😂😂😂👊🏼👊🏼✊🏽✊🏽," another added.

