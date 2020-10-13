Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Feds Indict Passaic County Pair In Back-To-Back Bank Robberies
News

Petition Seeks Garfield Columbus School Name Change

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Venise J. Salcedo
Venise J. Salcedo Photo Credit: FACEBOOK (inset) / Googlemaps

A former Garfield resident spent Columbus Day campaigning to rename a public school in town.

“Christopher Columbus did not discover America, but[,] rather, stole and destroyed the land and history of [i]ndigenous [p]eoples who continue to suffer from his actions today,” Venise J. Salcedo wrote in a change.org petition that seeks to rename School No. 8.

Salcedo, who works for Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals in Philadelphia, believes that the pre-K-to-5th grade school should be named for “someone who best reflects the values of its students, staff, faculty and alumni.”

“European colonization of this land murdered most of our [i]ndigenous brothers and sisters, ravaged entire cities, and infected whole communities with foreign diseases,” the 2019 Temple University and Bergen County Tech graduate wrote.

“Celebrating a man who represents racism and hatred are not the values of School #8, and the home of our future thinkers should no longer be named after him,” she added. “Keeping this school name delegitimizes the experiences of [i]ndigenous [p]eoples by celebrating a man who has caused great pain.”

Salcedo had gotten more than 250 electronic signatures on her petition in roughly a day and a half after launching it on Sunday.

SEE: Rename Garfield, NJ's "Christopher Columbus" School #8 Elementary School

“It is understandable that a change such as this may not be welcomed by members of our community who have a connection to School #8,” she wrote, “but it is critically important to recognize the suffering that Christopher Columbus represents for so many people in this country.

“Though this is a small step, it is a necessary one. The hope is that this will contribute to a larger conversation where respect and equality are at the forefront.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.